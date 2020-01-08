Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:50 PM
latest Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act        Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB       
Home Observer TeCH

Symphony brings new Z25 and Z12

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Tech Desk

Symphony brings new Z25 and Z12

Symphony brings new Z25 and Z12


At the beginning of 2020, Symphony mobile brought two new models, the Z25 and the Z12 at Symphony's Head Office, Rangs Babylonia.
Both of the devices run on android 9.0 Pie Operating system, also both devices have 6.09" IPS water drop notch display with in-cell technology.
Z25 and Z12 are powered by 4000mAh huge li-polymer battery and 3500mAh li-polymer batteryrespectively. Bigger batteries will ensure all day battery life. Hardware and software work together here to get the most out of your batteries.




The Symphony Z25 is available in two colors, Light Blue and Dark Blue, and the Symphony Z12 is available in three colors: Midnight Blue, Aqua Blue and Cranberry Red.Price of Z25 is 8990tk and Z12 is 7990tk.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A bunch of telecoms predictions for 2020
Vivo aims brand success
Nokia and Microsoft bundle their cloud offerings
Cloud kitchen trend impacts online food delivery
Symphony brings new Z25 and Z12
Lenovo unveils foldable, 5G laptops at CES
Walton provides discount, gifts at DITF
Upcoming technology trends in 2020


Latest News
Sadio Mané crowned African footballer of the year
84 children violated in every month in 2019: BSAF
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Saudi Arabia deports another 132 Bangladeshis
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
All is well: Trump tweets
Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence
Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM
Juvenile 14 accused indicted
Most Read News
Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib
Qasem Soleimani: Man, myth to martyr
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad
Students stage demo wearing black clothes
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new committee
Stampede kills 50 mourners at Soleimani's burial in Iran
Police collect CCTV footage
Three kill selves in two districts
PM addresses nation today
‘We’re going to war, bro’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft