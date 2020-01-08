

Symphony brings new Z25 and Z12

At the beginning of 2020, Symphony mobile brought two new models, the Z25 and the Z12 at Symphony's Head Office, Rangs Babylonia.Both of the devices run on android 9.0 Pie Operating system, also both devices have 6.09" IPS water drop notch display with in-cell technology.Z25 and Z12 are powered by 4000mAh huge li-polymer battery and 3500mAh li-polymer batteryrespectively. Bigger batteries will ensure all day battery life. Hardware and software work together here to get the most out of your batteries.The Symphony Z25 is available in two colors, Light Blue and Dark Blue, and the Symphony Z12 is available in three colors: Midnight Blue, Aqua Blue and Cranberry Red.Price of Z25 is 8990tk and Z12 is 7990tk.