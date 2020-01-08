

Lenovo unveils foldable, 5G laptops at CES

Lenovo has presented at CES its ThinkPad X1 Fold, a 13.3-inch laptop with foldable Oled display. Built from a combination of lightweight alloys and carbon fibre and covered in a leather folio, the X1 Fold is designed to offer the performance of a top laptop with the portability of a smartphone and comes with optional 5G connectivity.

The ThinkPad X1 folds shut like a book, with a magnetic seal and internal wireless charging. It can also be placed in an accompanying stand and attach a Bluetooth keypad to work as a full computer. The device offers various multi-screen options. In the common laptop fold, the top half of the screen can be used for a video call while the bottom half shows a presentation, while in portrait mode, the screen can be folded slightly for the same experience as reading a book.

With more than four years of development, Lenovo said it investigated four primary designs for X1 Fold and selected the 43 ratio with the 13.3-inch display in order to deliver the best experience and highest level of productivity. The company said the device is built to meet the same durability standards as other ThinkPad laptops, including the multi-link torque hinge mechanism to manage stresses during fold actions.

Yoga 5G, ThinkBook Plus coming this spring

At CES, Lenovo is also showing its first 5G PC. The Lenovo Yoga 5G supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G networks and is a 2-in-1 device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform. It comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS touch display with 400 nits brightness. It's expected to launch this spring in North America for USD 1,499.

In addition, the company presented the new ThinkBook Plus, a laptop with an additional e-ink display on the cover. The display can be used to create illustrations and take notes with the Precision Pen, at the same time as receiving essential notifications when the lid is closed. The ThinkBook Plus will be available from March, starting at USD 1,199.









Source_telecoms.com





