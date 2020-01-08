Walton provides discount, gifts at DITF

Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020
Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Tech Desk

Local handset maker Walton has announced special discount or free product on selected models of its smart and feature phones at the ongoing Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF).
Asifur Rahman Khan, head of Walton Cellular Phone sales, said, customers will get up to 10 percent discount or OTG pen drive, Wifi-router or Micro SD card as gifts for purchasing Walton brand handsets from Premier Pavilion no. 29 till the last day of the fair.




 He further said, at present 32 models of Walton smartphones, prices between 2,930 BDT to 24,999 BDT are available. Moreover, customers will get special discount on various models of feature phones which are priced between 730 to 1400 BDT. Walton provides one-year warranty for all models of smart and feature phones.




