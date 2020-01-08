Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:50 PM
latest Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act        Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB       
Home Sports

Ronaldo scores first Serie A hat-trick

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Cagliari on January 6, 2020 at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. photo: AFP

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Cagliari on January 6, 2020 at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. photo: AFP

MILAN, JAN 7: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Serie A hat-trick to lift Juventus top of the table with a 4-0 win over Cagliari on Monday, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic made an "emotional" return for AC Milan in a goalless draw against Sampdoria.
Ronaldo struck for the fifth consecutive league game as the champions bounced back from their Italian Super Cup defeat by Lazio to move ahead of Inter Milan who play Napoli later Monday.
"I'm happy with this first (league) hat-trick. But the important thing is the team, which played very well," said Ronaldo, who brought his league tally to 13 goals in 15 games this season.
"We had to win today and put pressure on Inter."
Cagliari held off Maurizio Sarri's Juve early on, but the second half was all one-way traffic with 34-year-old Ronaldo breaking the deadlock just after the interval.
The Portuguese striker added a second from the penalty spot on 67 minutes then set up Gonzalo Higuain who came off the bench to strike a third nine minutes from time, before completing his hat-trick a minute later.
Juve are three points ahead of Inter in the table with Antonio Conte's side travelling to eighth-placed Napoli looking to keep pace with the eight-time defending champions.
Ronaldo's heroics overshadowed Swedish star Ibrahimovic's return for Milan as he came off the bench in the 55th minute against Sampdoria.
The 38-year-old had not played since leaving MLS side LA Galaxy in October.
He came on for Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek to deafening applause from the San Siro crowd after rejoining the club last week.
But there was little else to cheer for the hosts who extended their winless run to three games and remain 12th in the table.
"I felt a lot of adrenaline, emotion, it brought me back nine or 10 years," said Ibrahimovic, who was top scorer in Serie A with Milan in the 2011-12 campaign before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.
"I wanted to get on the pitch, score a goal and then celebrate like a God in front of the Curva! But it will happen next time."
The seven-time European champions are 13 points off Champions League qualification, a competition they have not played since the 2013-14 season.




"You can see that the team is lacking confidence and aggression in scoring goals," said the Swede.
"I will try everything possible to get Milan going again. There is a lack of faith here."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arteta annoyed as Jekyll and Hyde Arsenal edge past Leeds
Ronaldo scores first Serie A hat-trick
Bess makes breakthrough for England as Malan holds firm
Serena powers past Giorgi for 'solid' start to 2020
SA Games medal winners' taekwondo players given warm reception
England opener Burns out of Sri Lanka tour
Ruman Shana in Sportsman of the Year primary list
Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushfire appeal


Latest News
Sadio Mané crowned African footballer of the year
84 children violated in every month in 2019: BSAF
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Saudi Arabia deports another 132 Bangladeshis
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
All is well: Trump tweets
Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence
Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM
Juvenile 14 accused indicted
Most Read News
Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib
Qasem Soleimani: Man, myth to martyr
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad
Students stage demo wearing black clothes
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new committee
Stampede kills 50 mourners at Soleimani's burial in Iran
Police collect CCTV footage
Three kill selves in two districts
PM addresses nation today
‘We’re going to war, bro’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft