Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:50 PM
latest Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act        Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB       
Home Sports

Bess makes breakthrough for England as Malan holds firm

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

CAPE TOWN, JAN 7: Off-spinner Dom Bess made a crucial breakthrough for England when he dismissed South African captain Faf du Plessis on the fifth day of the second Test at Newlands on Tuesday.
But England coulnot prise out opener Pieter Malan who calmly guided South Africa, needing an unlikely 438 to win, to 170 for four at lunch.
Malan, making his Test debut, was unbeaten on an obdurate 83 after batting for almost six hours and facing 271 balls.
He added just 20 to his overnight 63 in the morning session during which England picked up two wickets.
After having his bat broken when Jimmy Anderson hit the splice, nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj was leg before wicket to the Lancashire seamer in the third over.
Du Plessis joined Malan and the pair batted solidly for 79 minutes before Du Plessis had a moment of madness and hit a sweep shot against Bess straight to Joe Denly at straight leg. He faced 57 balls and scored 19.
The breakthrough came four overs before the second new ball was due. It was taken immediately, with left-armer Sam Curran sharing it with Anderson.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arteta annoyed as Jekyll and Hyde Arsenal edge past Leeds
Ronaldo scores first Serie A hat-trick
Bess makes breakthrough for England as Malan holds firm
Serena powers past Giorgi for 'solid' start to 2020
SA Games medal winners' taekwondo players given warm reception
England opener Burns out of Sri Lanka tour
Ruman Shana in Sportsman of the Year primary list
Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushfire appeal


Latest News
Sadio Mané crowned African footballer of the year
84 children violated in every month in 2019: BSAF
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Saudi Arabia deports another 132 Bangladeshis
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
All is well: Trump tweets
Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence
Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM
Juvenile 14 accused indicted
Most Read News
Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib
Qasem Soleimani: Man, myth to martyr
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad
Students stage demo wearing black clothes
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new committee
Stampede kills 50 mourners at Soleimani's burial in Iran
Police collect CCTV footage
Three kill selves in two districts
PM addresses nation today
‘We’re going to war, bro’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft