

SA Games medal winners' taekwondo players given warm reception

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, was the chief guest in the reception ceremony held Tuesday at National Sports Council gymnasium.

Youth and Sports Secretary Akter Hossain, National Sports Council Secretary Mohammad Masud Karim and Bangladesh Olympic Association deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku were present as the special guests.

BTF president Morshed Hossain Kamal presided over the reception ceremony. BTF vice president Nazrul Islam Babul and BTF general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana, among others, were present in the reception ceremony.

In the reception ceremony, the medal winners taekwondo players of the 13th South Asian Games were accorded crests and prize money.

Meanwhile, the BTF also accorded a warm reception to 10th SA Games gold medal winner Mijanur Rahma, and 11th SA Games gold medal winners Shammi Akter and Sharmin Farjana Rumi.

Dipu Chakma won the first gold for Bangladesh by winning taekwondo poomese event of 29-plus year weight category in the 13th SA Games.















