

Ruman Shana in Sportsman of the Year primary list

On the other hand, along with this trio, Karateka Marzan Akter Priya, Weightlifter Mabia Akter Simanta and Fencer Fatima Mujib were primarily picked for the Popular Choice Award.

The fans will be able to cast vote to pick the best athlete for the Popular Choice Award visiting BSPA website www.bspa.com.bd from 10 to 20 January.

To honour and recognise the top sports personalities of 2019, BSPA Sports Award will be given to 16 sports personalities in 15 categories in a colourful award ceremony on 24 January, Friday at a local hotel in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), sports journalists' oldest organisation in the country is arranging the event as usual.

The name of the top sports persons of the year and Popular Choice Awardees will be named on the very award day.















