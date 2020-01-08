Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:49 PM
latest Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act        Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB       
Home Sports

Kool-BSPA Sports Award

Ruman Shana in Sportsman of the Year primary list

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Sports Reporter

Ruman Shana in Sportsman of the Year primary list

Ruman Shana in Sportsman of the Year primary list

Country's famed archer Ruman Shana is primarily selected for the Kool-BSPA Sports Award 2019 along with cricket's one of the greatest all-rounder of all time Shakib Al Hasan and named booter of the national football team Jamal Bhuiyan.
On the other hand, along with this trio, Karateka Marzan Akter Priya, Weightlifter Mabia Akter Simanta and Fencer Fatima Mujib were primarily picked for the Popular Choice Award.
The fans will be able to cast vote to pick the best athlete for the Popular Choice Award visiting BSPA website www.bspa.com.bd from 10 to 20 January.
To honour and recognise the top sports personalities of 2019, BSPA Sports Award will be given to 16 sports personalities in 15 categories in a colourful award ceremony on 24 January, Friday at a local hotel in Dhaka.
Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), sports journalists' oldest organisation in the country is arranging the event as usual.
The name of the top sports persons of the year and Popular Choice Awardees will be named on the very award day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arteta annoyed as Jekyll and Hyde Arsenal edge past Leeds
Ronaldo scores first Serie A hat-trick
Bess makes breakthrough for England as Malan holds firm
Serena powers past Giorgi for 'solid' start to 2020
SA Games medal winners' taekwondo players given warm reception
England opener Burns out of Sri Lanka tour
Ruman Shana in Sportsman of the Year primary list
Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushfire appeal


Latest News
Sadio Mané crowned African footballer of the year
84 children violated in every month in 2019: BSAF
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Saudi Arabia deports another 132 Bangladeshis
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
All is well: Trump tweets
Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence
Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM
Juvenile 14 accused indicted
Most Read News
Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib
Qasem Soleimani: Man, myth to martyr
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad
Students stage demo wearing black clothes
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new committee
Stampede kills 50 mourners at Soleimani's burial in Iran
Police collect CCTV footage
Three kill selves in two districts
PM addresses nation today
‘We’re going to war, bro’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft