Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:49 PM
latest Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act        Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB       
Home Sports

Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushfire appeal

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushfire appeal

Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushfire appeal

SYDNEY, JAN 7: Spin legend Shane Warne Monday announced plans to auction the "beloved" baggy green cap he wore throughout his 145-Test cricket career to raise money for victims of bushfires raging in Australia.
The "baggy green" is awarded to Australian players when they make their debut and is worn as a badge of pride when they are on the field.
Given Warne's exploits on the field and his high profile off it, local media predicted it could fetch up to Aus$500,000 (US$345,000).
Warne, who took more than 700 Test wickets, said he wanted to help those who have suffered in the catastrophic fires that have devastated parts of the country.
"The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all," he said on Instagram.
"Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis."
He said that is why he decided to auction off his "beloved green cap".
The devastating fires, which have so far claimed 24 lives and destroyed more than 1,800 homes, have sparked an outpouring of generosity from sports stars in Australia.
Fellow cricketers Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short have pledged to donate Aus$250 for every six they smash during the ongoing Big Bash League Twenty20 tournament.
Top tennis players have also got involved, with world number one Ashleigh Barty donating her winnings from this week's Brisbane International to the Red Cross.
Fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios, among others, have promised Aus$200 for each ace they serve during the home summer of tennis.
A "Rally for Relief" exhibition match at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne is due to take place on January 15 ahead of the Australian Open, with "the world's top players" taking part.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arteta annoyed as Jekyll and Hyde Arsenal edge past Leeds
Ronaldo scores first Serie A hat-trick
Bess makes breakthrough for England as Malan holds firm
Serena powers past Giorgi for 'solid' start to 2020
SA Games medal winners' taekwondo players given warm reception
England opener Burns out of Sri Lanka tour
Ruman Shana in Sportsman of the Year primary list
Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushfire appeal


Latest News
Sadio Mané crowned African footballer of the year
84 children violated in every month in 2019: BSAF
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Saudi Arabia deports another 132 Bangladeshis
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
All is well: Trump tweets
Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence
Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM
Juvenile 14 accused indicted
Most Read News
Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib
Qasem Soleimani: Man, myth to martyr
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad
Students stage demo wearing black clothes
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new committee
Stampede kills 50 mourners at Soleimani's burial in Iran
Police collect CCTV footage
Three kill selves in two districts
PM addresses nation today
‘We’re going to war, bro’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft