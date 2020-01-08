Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:49 PM
Sylhet ends tournament with defeat, Cumilla steer climax

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Sports Reporter

Afghan-recruit of Cumilla Warriors Mujib-Ur Rahman celebrates his wicket during their match against Sylhet thunders on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur photo: BCB

Sylhet Thunders lost their last match of the Bangabandhu BPL creating hope after Nayeem Hasan's whirlwinds on Tuesday losing to Cumilla Warriors by five wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Winning the toss, Cumilla invited Sylhet to bat first and tied at 141 for five after fiery spells from Al-Amin Hossain, David Wiese and Mujib-Ur Rahman. Al-Amin and Wiese hunted two wickets apiece and Mujib took the rest one.
Abdul Majid was the top scorer for Thuders with 45 runs. Johnson Charles (26) Andre Fletcher (22) and Jeevan Mendis (23) were the other notable scorers.
Cumilla in reply, started to quake losing three wickets too early to post 32 runs on the board. All three wickets were picked up by young spinner Nayeem Hasan. But Dawid Malan, the leading scorer of the match and the tournament as well, snatched the match from ST's paw standing 72-run's 4th wicket partnership with Soumya Sarkar. Malan named the Man of the Match for his match winning knock of 58 runs from 49 deliveries.
Soumya wrapped up the game hitting a boundary shot, who remained unbeaten with 53 off 30 as CWs reached at 142 for five with five balls to spare.
Sylhet therefore, completed the tournament with solitary win among 12 appearances, while Cumilla steadied play-offs claim with five wins against five defeats.


