European shares recover as ME tensions wane





A global equity selloff following the killing of a top Iranian general by the United States last week slowed down on Monday in the absence of any fresh escalation by the two countries.

The pan European STOXX 600 Index rose about 0.6per cent by 0911 GMT, with German stocks .GDAXI outperforming most peers.

Chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE) rose 3.6per cent and was the biggest gainer on the DAX.

"The flare-up in geopolitical uncertainty marks an unwelcome start to the New Year for investors, but previous periods of heightened tensions suggest the impact on wider markets tends to be short-lived," brokerage UBS wrote in a note.

Broader technology stocks were the best performers for the day, with the regional subindex .SX8P adding about 1.4per cent. US technology stocks .SPLRCT had reversed course late during Monday's session to close higher.

The automobile subindex .SXAP was also among the best performing sectors, after British carmaker Rolls-Royce marked a 25per cent jump in 2019 sales, giving some comfort to the sector that has been plagued by slowing global demand.

Shares of Rolls-Royce owner BMW (BMWG.DE) rose nearly 1per cent.









On the other hand, luxury British carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) plunged about 13per cent after it warned its annual core profit would plummet more than 45per cent from last year, citing weak demand in Europe. -Reuters





