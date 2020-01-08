Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020
Home Business

S'pore Airlines to launch A350-900 medium haul aircraft on Dhaka-S'pore route

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will deploy its new Airbus A350-900 medium haul aircraft to Dhaka.
SIA Bangladesh General Manager George Robertson and SIA  Bangladesh  Marketing Head Rifat Kader disclosed this at a press conference in a city hotel on Tuesday.  
Slated to commence daily operations on February 1, 2020, the new A350-900 will operate as SQ446 from Singapore to Dhaka, and return as SQ447, from Dhaka to Singapore, subject to regulatory approval. The other three flights in the week will operate with existing aircraft.
The new A350-900 medium-haul aircraft will be fitted with 303 seats across two classes, with 40 seats in Business Class and 263 seats in Economy Class.
Equipped with the Airline's recently launched new regional Business Class and Economy Class cabin products, the Business Class cabin boasts a 1-2-1 seat arrangement, providing every customer with direct aisle access, while the Economy Class cabin will be arranged in a 3-3-3 configuration.
The A350-900 will be fitted with the latest Thales AVANT in flight entertainment system. Designed with a new user interface that offers a more intuitive user experience and navigation options, customers will be able to enjoy Singapore Airlines' myKrisWorld personalised in-flight entertainment (IFE) now with even greater control.
The A350-900 features higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra-wide body delivering more space and comfort as well as lighting designed to reduce jetlag.




In October 2018 Singapore Airlines launched the world's first A350-900 Ultra Long Range (ULR), re-starting non-stop flights between Singapore and Newark. Later in September 2019 non-stop flight between Singapore and Seattle was started with the same type of aircraft. The ULR aircraft will be fitted with 67 Business Class seats and 94 Premium Economy Class seats.


