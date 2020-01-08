Emirates celebrating New Year with fare discount





During the year travellers from Bangladesh can look forward to great deals to all destinations in Emirates' global network with a special 20 per cent discount on Business Class and 15 per cent discount on Economy Class fares, says a press release.

Special fares are available for booking from January 7 to 20, 2020 for travel from January 13 to November 30, 2020, said the press release issued from the airlines Dubai headquarters.

The press release says, Emirates believes in making every flight experience extraordinary. By making continued investments in refreshing the world's biggest fleet of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, passengers travelling with Emirates are able to Fly Better on every single flight.

Passengers in all cabin classes can enjoy the friendly service from Emirates' multicultural and multilingual cabin crew, Bangladeshi and international cuisine prepared by gourmet chefs, and more than 4,500 channels of movies, including popular Bangladeshi movies, TV programmes, music, live TV and podcasts on ice - the airline's award-winning inflight entertainment system. Passengers across all cabins can stay connected during the flight, with 20MB of free Wi-Fi data.

The airline currently operates thrice daily from Dhaka, and will launch the fourth daily flight on 29 March 2020, offering flexibility and a varied schedule to appeal to both leisure and business travellers.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, one can contact Emirates Offices in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet or their travel agent or visit www.emirates.com/bd.

















