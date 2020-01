PM received donation cheques from a number of banks









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received donation cheques from a number of banks on behalf of Bangabandhu Memorial Trust at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday, ahead of the the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, flanked by Finance Minister A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumdar receiving a cheque for Tk one crore from South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC) Chairman SM Amzad Hossain and SBAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Golam Faruque. photo: BankPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving cheque of Tk.5.00 (Five) Crore from Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Sponsor Director A. S. M. Feroz Alam. photo: BankDhaka Bank Ltd Chairman Reshadur Rahman along with Founder Chairman and Director Abdul Hai Sarker handing over Tk. 5.0 Crore cheque to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. photo: BankShahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Chairman Akkas Uddin Mollah along with Executive Committee Chairman Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, MP and SJIBL Bank Foundation Chairman Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman handing over Tk 10 (Ten) Crore cheque to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. photo: BankUnited Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd Director Asifuzzaman Chowdhury and Nurul Islam Chowdhury seen donating a cheque of Taka 10,00,00,000/- (Taka Ten Crore only) to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gonobhabon. photo: Bank