Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:48 PM
latest Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act        Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB       
Home Business

Safe-haven currencies pull back as geopolitical tensions ease

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

LONDON, Jan 7: The Japanese yen and Swiss franc pulled back from recent highs on Tuesday as investors became less anxious about the chances of an all-out conflict between the United States and Iran.
The yen fell from a three-month high versus the dollar, although sentiment remains fragile due to continued worries about armed conflict between the US and Iran.
A drone strike in Baghdad on Friday ordered by US President Donald Trump killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, widely seen as Iran's second most powerful figure behind Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Swiss franc, another go-to currency when investors are nervous, fell from four-month highs against the euro and dropped versus the dollar.
Equity markets, which weakened heavily on Monday, rebounded in early trading.
"Since no further bad news from the Middle East followed, markets have calmed down somewhat and panic moves like in the USD or the JPY have been corrected," Commerzbank analysts said.
The yen was last at 108.33 yen per dollar, some way from its high on Monday of 107.77 JPY=EBS.
The Swiss franc weakened 0.2per cent versus the dollar to $0.9696 CHF=EBS and stood at 1.0839 francs per euro EURCHF=EBS, unchanged on the day.
The dollar, which fell on Monday, rose 0.2per cent against the euro to $1.1176 EUR=EBS.
The US currency, the world's most liquid, is often bought in times of market flux, but its performance has been mixed in recent sessions - slightly better-than-expected euro zone business survey data on Monday supported the euro.
Against a basket of currencies the dollar index firmed 0.1per cent to 96.772 .DXY.
"Sentiment clearly favors risk-off trades, but dollar/yen is not falling much because Japanese importers are buying," said Yukio Ishizuki, strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
"Excluding this real demand, the dollar is weak against other currencies. This reflects the situation in the Mid-East, but we need to see what happens next."
Aside from geopolitical tensions, the focus for currencies in European hours is December euro zone flash inflation data, due at 1000 GMT.
US trade balance data, factory orders, and numbers from the services sector are also due later.
Elsewhere, sterling slipped 0.2per cent to $1.3144 GBP=D3 ahead of the UK parliament returning following the Christmas recess.
The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS rose to a five-month high of 6.9522 per dollar in another sign that traders are ready to put aside concerns about a more significant confrontation between Tehran and Washington.
The offshore yuan gained 0.4per cent to 6.9393 yuan per dollar CNH=EBS, its highest since Dec. 13.
The US and China are expected to sign a preliminary deal on Jan. 15 to de-escalate a prolonged trade war.
    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Samsung unveils AI-powered digital avatar
European shares recover as ME tensions wane
S'pore Airlines to launch A350-900 medium haul aircraft on Dhaka-S'pore route
JetBlue to become carbon neutral in 2020
Emirates celebrating New Year with fare discount
Japan services sector shrinks at fastest pace in 3 years
PM received donation cheques from a number of banks
23th Annual General Meeting of DESCO


Latest News
Sadio Mané crowned African footballer of the year
84 children violated in every month in 2019: BSAF
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Saudi Arabia deports another 132 Bangladeshis
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
All is well: Trump tweets
Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence
Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM
Juvenile 14 accused indicted
Most Read News
Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib
Qasem Soleimani: Man, myth to martyr
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad
Students stage demo wearing black clothes
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new committee
Stampede kills 50 mourners at Soleimani's burial in Iran
Police collect CCTV footage
Three kill selves in two districts
PM addresses nation today
‘We’re going to war, bro’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft