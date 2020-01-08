Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020, 4:48 PM
latest Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act        Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB       
Home Business

Samsung launches special offers on the advent of 2020

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has introduced a New Year campaign through which consumers can get up to 100% cashback and promotional discounts on selected smartphones.
The offer will be valid for the entire month of January 2020 and it will be nationwide, according to a press release.
Customers can receive up to 100% cashback on Galaxy A70, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.
Customers can also purchase Galaxy M40 for BDT 24,490 (instead of BDT 28,990), Galaxy A30s 4/64GB for BDT 19,999 (instead of 22,990), Galaxy A30s 4/128GB for BDT 21,999 (instead of BDT 24,290), and Galaxy A50s 6/128GB for BDT 28,599 (instead of BDT 29,990).
There will be an exchange offer on Galaxy Note 10+ where customers can avail BDT 25,000 cashback on top of the exchange value of the previous handset.
 "A milestone year like 2020 gives us a chance to look at the last ten years and set the scene for what's to come.




As I look back, I see a decade of tremendous progress. So, we would like to celebrate the beginning of the milestone year by giving back to our customers through the new year campaign," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Mobile Head Md. Muyeedur Rahman as saying on the offer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Samsung unveils AI-powered digital avatar
European shares recover as ME tensions wane
S'pore Airlines to launch A350-900 medium haul aircraft on Dhaka-S'pore route
JetBlue to become carbon neutral in 2020
Emirates celebrating New Year with fare discount
Japan services sector shrinks at fastest pace in 3 years
PM received donation cheques from a number of banks
23th Annual General Meeting of DESCO


Latest News
Sadio Mané crowned African footballer of the year
84 children violated in every month in 2019: BSAF
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Saudi Arabia deports another 132 Bangladeshis
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
All is well: Trump tweets
Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence
Crosscheck any information before sharing on social media: PM
Juvenile 14 accused indicted
Most Read News
Talk Show “Ek Cup Cha” features journalist Nazmus Saquib
Qasem Soleimani: Man, myth to martyr
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad
Students stage demo wearing black clothes
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets new committee
Stampede kills 50 mourners at Soleimani's burial in Iran
Police collect CCTV footage
Three kill selves in two districts
PM addresses nation today
‘We’re going to war, bro’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft