Samsung launches special offers on the advent of 2020





The offer will be valid for the entire month of January 2020 and it will be nationwide, according to a press release.

Customers can receive up to 100% cashback on Galaxy A70, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.

Customers can also purchase Galaxy M40 for BDT 24,490 (instead of BDT 28,990), Galaxy A30s 4/64GB for BDT 19,999 (instead of 22,990), Galaxy A30s 4/128GB for BDT 21,999 (instead of BDT 24,290), and Galaxy A50s 6/128GB for BDT 28,599 (instead of BDT 29,990).

There will be an exchange offer on Galaxy Note 10+ where customers can avail BDT 25,000 cashback on top of the exchange value of the previous handset.

"A milestone year like 2020 gives us a chance to look at the last ten years and set the scene for what's to come.









As I look back, I see a decade of tremendous progress. So, we would like to celebrate the beginning of the milestone year by giving back to our customers through the new year campaign," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Mobile Head Md. Muyeedur Rahman as saying on the offer.





