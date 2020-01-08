UAE to now offer 5-year multiple entry tourist visas





UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Tweeted on Monday: "Today we approved the change of the tourist visa system in the country ... so that the duration of the tourist visa is five years, multi-use .. for all nationalities .. we receive more than 21 million (2.1 crores) tourists annually and our aim is to establish the country as a major global tourist destination."

"I chaired the first meeting of the council of ministers in the new year ... We reviewed the achievements of a year ago ... Our plan for a new year has come ... The year 2020 will be a different year because it is the year of preparation for its fifty .. the year in which wedesign the future Emirates," the Dubai ruler added.

Till Monday's decision, UAE used to issue single or multiple entry tourist visas with a validity of 30 or 90 days. UAE has been introducing a slew of visa changes in past few years to attract more visitors, including from India.

In May 2017, Indian nationals holding a normal passport valid for a minimum of six months from the arrival date, and a visit visa or green card issued by the USA which is valid for a minimum of six months, or holding a UK or EU residence, have been allowed to get a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days for a charge of AED120 (subject to change). They can apply to extend their stay for an additional 14 days for AED250 (subject to change). At the current exchange rate, one AED is almost Rs 20.

UAE is the single biggest international destination for Indian travellers. Almost a quarter of all international travel to and from India happens on mega UAE carriers like Emirates, fly Dubai and Etihad. Jet Airways, in which Etihad has a 24per cent stake, used to serve as a feeder to Etihad's long haul flights from Abu Dhabi. -TNN















