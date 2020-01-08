Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020
Home Business

German auto output hits 22-year low in 2019

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Jan 7:  Carmakers built just 4.7 million cars in Germany in 2019, industry data showed Monday, squeezing production to its lowest level since 1997 as US-China trade tensions sapped vital foreign markets.
The powerful VDA carmakers' club said output had tumbled nine per cent year-on-year, blaming "weaker international demand" for the fall.
The lower appetite from abroad comes on top of demanding technological change and tighter emissions restrictions complicating life for carmakers -- long a pillar of Europe's largest economy.
With consumer spending buttressing the domestic market even as economic growth slowed, new registrations of cars on German roads booked an increase of five per cent, at 3.6 million. But auto exports from Germany to the rest of the world fell even more sharply than production, tumbling 13 per cent to 3.5 million.
"The fall in car production means Germany continues to lose significance in the global auto industry," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer of the Center Automotive Research.
Around the world, car markets have been battered by the effects of the American trade conflict with China. Last year saw carmakers complain that falling global demand is eating into their business just as massive investments are needed in research and development.    -AFP


