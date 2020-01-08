Video
Wednesday, 8 January, 2020
Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi

Published : Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SEOUL, Jan 7: US ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) have teamed up to develop electric air taxis, joining the global race to make small self-flying cars to ease urban congestion.
Global players like Germany's Daimler (DAIGn.DE), China's Geely Automobile (0175.HK) and Japan's Toyota (7203.T) have all unveiled investments in startups that aim to deploy electric flying cars capable of vertical takeoff and landing. But there are big technological and regulatory hurdles to the plans.
Uber and Hyundai, for instance, gave widely different timelines for commercialization, underlining these challenges.    -Reuters


