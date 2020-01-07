Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020
Front Page

Four of a family among six killed in road crash

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020
Our Correspondent 

Faridpur, Jan 6:  Six people, including four of a family, were killed and one was injured in a collision between a bus and a microbus in Sadar upazila of Faridpur on Monday morning.
Over speed, poor visibility and using the wrong lane are believed to have led to the road accident in which six lives were lost in Faridpur, police said.    
Police identified the deceased as Dr Shariful Islam Hadi, his daughter Tabassum, sister-in-law Takia, her daughter Tanzu, his friend Sub-Inspector Faruk Hossain and microbus driver Nahid of Narail.
Md Faruk was the friend of Shariful.
Shariful's wife Ribbi was critically injured in the accident that took place around 7am near Karimpur Bridge on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway.




Saifuzzaman, Additional Superintendent of Police, said a Dhaka-bound microbus collided with the Khulna-bound 'Mamun Paribahan' bus.
Six people were killed on the spot. Rescuers took Ribbi to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. "Poor visibility caused by dense fog is a major reason behind this accident," Saifuzzaman said.  
Sirajul Islam, Assistant Superintendent of Faridpur Highway Police, said the over-speeding bus was on the wrong lane.  He also said police are trying to arrest the driver. The Mamun Paribahan bus was heading towards Satkhira from Sylhet while the microbus was going to Dhaka, said SI Joynal. All the victims were passengers of the microbus, the police official added.
As many as 5,227 people were killed and 6,953 others injured in road accidents across the country last year, according to a road safety advocacy group.



