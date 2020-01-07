Four of a family among six killed in road crash





Over speed, poor visibility and using the wrong lane are believed to have led to the road accident in which six lives were lost in Faridpur, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Dr Shariful Islam Hadi, his daughter Tabassum, sister-in-law Takia, her daughter Tanzu, his friend Sub-Inspector Faruk Hossain and microbus driver Nahid of Narail.

Md Faruk was the friend of Shariful.

Shariful's wife Ribbi was critically injured in the accident that took place around 7am near Karimpur Bridge on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway.









Saifuzzaman, Additional Superintendent of Police, said a Dhaka-bound microbus collided with the Khulna-bound 'Mamun Paribahan' bus.

Six people were killed on the spot. Rescuers took Ribbi to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. "Poor visibility caused by dense fog is a major reason behind this accident," Saifuzzaman said.

Sirajul Islam, Assistant Superintendent of Faridpur Highway Police, said the over-speeding bus was on the wrong lane. He also said police are trying to arrest the driver. The Mamun Paribahan bus was heading towards Satkhira from Sylhet while the microbus was going to Dhaka, said SI Joynal. All the victims were passengers of the microbus, the police official added.

