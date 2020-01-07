Court orders freezing 194 bank accounts of GK Shamim





Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order following a petition submitted by CID Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Abu Sayeed, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case said Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.

In the petition, the investigation authority, the CID

said GK Shamim and his family members earned a huge amount of money by illegal means so that the stored money may be laundered any time to other places. As a result it was not possible to confiscate his assets.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested SM Golam Kibria Shamim known as GK Shamim and his seven bodyguards after raiding his house and office in Dhaka's Niketan on September 20 last year.

Shamim, who used to con people by identifying himself as a leader of Jubo League, was detained along with his seven bodyguards. About Tk 2 crore in cash and Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of about Tk165 crore were also seized from his Niketan office in the capital.

The RAB filed three cases against Shamim, including a money laundering case which would be investigated by the CID.

















