Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:59 AM
Home Front Page

Court orders freezing 194 bank accounts of GK Shamim

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday ordered to freeze 194 bank accounts of controversial Jubo League leader GK Shamim in connection with a money laundering case of Gulshan Police Station.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order following a petition submitted by CID Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Abu Sayeed, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case said Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.
In the petition, the investigation authority, the CID
said GK Shamim and his  family members earned a huge amount of  money by illegal means so that the stored money may be laundered any time to other places. As a result it was not possible to confiscate his assets.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested SM Golam Kibria Shamim known as GK Shamim and his seven bodyguards after raiding his house and office in Dhaka's Niketan on September 20 last year.
Shamim, who used to con      people by identifying himself as a leader of Jubo League, was detained along with his seven bodyguards. About Tk 2 crore in cash and Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of about Tk165 crore were also seized from his Niketan office in the capital.
The RAB filed three cases against Shamim, including a money laundering case which would be investigated by the CID.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four of a family among six killed in road crash
Oil tops $70 as Iran, US trade threats
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Soleimani killing
Court orders freezing 194 bank accounts of GK Shamim
Sr asstt secretary challenges her removal at HC
Iran offers $80m bounty on Trump’s head
No scope to rig votes with EVM, CEC tells BNP delegation
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise, PM to bankers


Latest News
First anniversary of present govt on Tuesday
Cancel decision to use EVMs
Action to be taken soon against DU student’s rapist
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets in Noakhali
Booter Jamal Bhuiyan ties the knot
President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum
Dhaka mourns loss of lives in Australia bushfires
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise
Iran says no limits on uranium enrichment
There is no reason to soar onion price: ministry
Most Read News
DU student raped, tortured in Kurmitola
Rain falls in Australia but warnings of huge blazes ahead
Jahangir Kabir Nanak hospitalized
No existence of Swine Flu in BD: IEDCR
IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari
Campus erupts in anger; Demo Tuesday
3 more crude bombs explode at DU
Faridpur bus-microbus collision kills 6
Water policy management in Himalayan region & South Asia
Kamal Kabir’s world of marine life and amorphous forms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft