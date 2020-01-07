Sr asstt secretary challenges her removal at HC





The bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman accepted the petition and fixed Tuesday for the hearing on the petition.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry on Sunday issued a notice removing the Senior Assistant Secretary from her service with an immediate effect.

The victim is a foreign cadre officer who joined her service after he passed the 27TH BCS.

The notice was issued on the day the same court asked the Foreign Affairs Secretary to explain in four weeks why he had failed to take action against three diplomats for sexually harassing a junior female colleague in Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo in 2012 and the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai in 2013.

The foreign secretary was also asked to explain why his inaction would not be declared as illegal.

After the HC order the Foreign Ministry removed the sexually harassed Senior Assistant Secretary bringing charges of breaching discipline and professional conduct and committing serious misconducts from her position.

Foreign Ministry Secretary Masud Bin Momen signed the removal notice as per the order of the President of Bangladesh.

Masud Bin Momen took charge as its secretary on January 1 and within 5 days of his joining, he issued the removal order. It was not known by the minister and state ministers at all, according to the Foreign Ministry sources.

Meanwhile, the victim's lawyer Jyotimoy Barua told the Daily Observer on Monday that the removal order issued by the Foreign Ministry is arbitrary. They have already taken the matter into the HC and sought its directives.

In the writ petition filed on Sunday, the victim claimed that the accused diplomats are now posted at the Bangladesh's permanent mission in the UN at New York, Bangladesh Embassy in Vietnam and Bangladesh Embassy in the Washington DC in the USA.

The court also directed Foreign Ministry's Research Wing's Director General to submit the probe report conducted earlier by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee to the HC within 30 days following the complaints of the victim.

On April 28, 2019, the Foreign Ministry formed Women Oppression and Sexual Harassment Complaint Committee headed by the ministry's research wing's DG to probe the senior Assistant Secretary's complaint about sexually harassing her by a senior diplomat with assistance from two other senior diplomats, one now in Hanoi and the other one in Washington DC.















