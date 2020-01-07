Iran offers $80m bounty on Trump’s head





"Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80million (£61million) which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump," it was announced, according to en24.

Tehran vowed revenge at the heart of the US after the Quds Force general was killed by a Reaper drone last Friday at Baghdad airport. The attack took long-running hostilities between Washington and Tehran into uncharted territory

and raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier today Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi threatened to attack the heart of American politics. "We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil, he said according to the Iranian Labour News Agency. "We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time."

Thought to be a funeral organiser, he says: "On behalf of all of Iran's people - 80 million Iranians - and each puts aside US$1, it would equal $80million. "And we would give this $80million, on our own behalf, as a gift to anyone who brings the head of the person who ordered the murder of the grand figure of our revolution.

"Anyone who brings us the head of this yellow-haired lunatic, we would give him $80million on behalf of the great Iranian nation. Chant if you agree." Huge chants follow the remarks in the video.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Labour News Agency claimed Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi warned the country could respond to the general's death on US soil. He said: "We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. "We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time."

Mr Abutorabi added: "This is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose. "When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head." Thousands of people took to the streets in anger following Soleimani's death after the US airstrike on Friday.

Soleimani's body was flown to the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran on Sunday following massive funeral marches in Iraq. Scenes show a casket wrapped in an Iranian flag being unloaded from a plane as a military band played while crowds furiously chanted "Death to America".

US President Trump tweeted on Saturday that Iran "is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets", as fiery rhetoric continued.

Following the attack, Mr Trump wrote on Twitter: "Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters.

"He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.

"Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!"

Later on Sunday, he added: "The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World!

"If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!"

In remarks to Fox News on Sunday, Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State, said Trump had not threatened to target Iranian cultural sites.

Iran said on Sunday it would further roll back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers but continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog according to state television.

The station cited a government spokesman as saying Iran would not respect any limits set down in the pact on the number of uranium enrichment centrifuges it could use, which meant there would be no limits on its enrichment capacity, the level to which uranium could be enriched, or Iran's nuclear research and development.

On Sunday Iraq's parliament also called for US and other foreign military forces to leave amid a growing backlash against the killing of Soleimani. The Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling on the government to work to end all foreign troop presence.

"The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, air space or water for any reason," it said. -REUTERS

















TEHRAN, Jan 6: An $80million bounty has been placed on Donald Trump's head in Iran in the wake of General Qasem Soleimani's assassination. During the televised funeral, official state broadcasters said one US dollar would be tabled for every Iranian in the country, with the cash going to whoever killed the US President."Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80million (£61million) which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump," it was announced, according to en24.Tehran vowed revenge at the heart of the US after the Quds Force general was killed by a Reaper drone last Friday at Baghdad airport. The attack took long-running hostilities between Washington and Tehran into uncharted territoryand raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.Earlier today Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi threatened to attack the heart of American politics. "We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil, he said according to the Iranian Labour News Agency. "We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time."Thought to be a funeral organiser, he says: "On behalf of all of Iran's people - 80 million Iranians - and each puts aside US$1, it would equal $80million. "And we would give this $80million, on our own behalf, as a gift to anyone who brings the head of the person who ordered the murder of the grand figure of our revolution."Anyone who brings us the head of this yellow-haired lunatic, we would give him $80million on behalf of the great Iranian nation. Chant if you agree." Huge chants follow the remarks in the video.Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Labour News Agency claimed Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi warned the country could respond to the general's death on US soil. He said: "We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. "We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time."Mr Abutorabi added: "This is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose. "When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head." Thousands of people took to the streets in anger following Soleimani's death after the US airstrike on Friday.Soleimani's body was flown to the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran on Sunday following massive funeral marches in Iraq. Scenes show a casket wrapped in an Iranian flag being unloaded from a plane as a military band played while crowds furiously chanted "Death to America".US President Trump tweeted on Saturday that Iran "is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets", as fiery rhetoric continued.Following the attack, Mr Trump wrote on Twitter: "Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters."He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years."Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!"Later on Sunday, he added: "The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World!"If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!"In remarks to Fox News on Sunday, Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State, said Trump had not threatened to target Iranian cultural sites.Iran said on Sunday it would further roll back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers but continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog according to state television.The station cited a government spokesman as saying Iran would not respect any limits set down in the pact on the number of uranium enrichment centrifuges it could use, which meant there would be no limits on its enrichment capacity, the level to which uranium could be enriched, or Iran's nuclear research and development.On Sunday Iraq's parliament also called for US and other foreign military forces to leave amid a growing backlash against the killing of Soleimani. The Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling on the government to work to end all foreign troop presence."The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, air space or water for any reason," it said. -REUTERS