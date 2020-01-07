Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:59 AM
No scope to rig votes with EVM, CEC tells BNP delegation

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

There is no scope to rig votes through electronic voting machines (EVM) in the upcoming Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda said on Monday.
"We have completed all kinds of preparation for holding the city polls using EVM. There is no scope for programming EVMs," he told reporters after a
meeting with BNP delegation held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.
A six-member BNP delegation headed by standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud and two BNP mayor aspirants of city polls Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain were present at the     meeting.
DNCC and DSCC polls are schedule to be held on January 30.
"EVM method is an offline system. It can't operate through online system.  None can open or shut an EVM. So there will be no problem to use EVM during the polls," the CEC also said.
"We told them (BNP's delegation) that respective voters can cast vote on EVM. There is scope of any irregularities. Voter database of EVM is biometric," he added.
About BNP allegations, the CEC said there is no scope of silent vote rigging through EVM also. The EC used EVM successfully in parliament, city corporations and other local body polls. There was no allegation from the candidates and voters on the polls.
About police harassment, Huda said the EC will ask police not to harass and unnecessarily arrest any candidate during the polls. The EC will sit with police for giving such directives soon.
The EC will conduct the polls in free, fair and impartial manner as per the electoral procedures.
Referring to the violation of electoral code of conduct, the EC has asked the returning officers to take action as per the allegation published in different media.


