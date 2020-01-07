Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:59 AM
Offender was alone, says rape victim

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The rape victim, a second-year student of Dhaka University (DU), on Monday informed police that the perpetrator was alone who violated her in the city's Kurmitola area.
"We came to know after talking to the victim that the perpetrator was alone. As it's a desolate area, offenders dare commit such a heinous crime," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Gulshan Division) Sudeep Kumar Chakraborty.
Talking to reporters near
Kurmitola Golf Club, he also said the DU student was raped inside bushes near Kurmitola bus stand as some alamat (evidence), including victim's university book, key with key ring, inhaler and wrist watch, were recovered from the spot.
Sudeep said inspector Aminul Islam of CID Crime Scene unit also collected other evidence like black pants, a cap, shoes and some other items from inside the bushes where the rape incident took place.
He said the collected evidence will be sent to a lab for test.
The DC said they are intensively investigating the incident, and taking all steps to identify the rapist and arrest him as soon as possible.
A team from Dhaka Metropolitan Intelligence Police also inspected the spot.
Earlier in the day, the victim's father filed a case with the Cantonment Police Station.
Friends of the victim said she got down at Kurmitola from the university bus around 7pm. She was then picked up by an unidentified man who made her unconscious and raped her.




The victim regained consciousness around 10pm and contacted her classmates. She was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around midnight.    -UNB


