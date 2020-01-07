Rape of DU student sparks protest



Students of Dhaka University demonstrated at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Monday demanding justice over the rape of an undergraduate student of the university in the capital's Kurmitola on Sunday evening. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Fellows of the victim, general students of DU, leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) poured on to the streets in the city blocking intersection, bringing out processions.

A second-year female student of DU was allegedly raped by an unknown man or men in Dhaka's Kurmitola area on Sunday evening.

The student boarded the university's bus in the Sunday's afternoon to travel to her friend's house to prepare for exams.

An unidentified man gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola at around 7:00 pm.

He then took her to a nearby secluded place and raped her, said Dhaka Medical Police Outpost Inspector Bachu Mia.

After she regained consciousness at 10:00 pm, she visited her friend's house in an auto-rickshaw and

told her about the incident.

Later, her classmates arrived and took her to the university's hall.

Afterwards, she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's One-Stop Crisis Centre at 1:15am.

Several university teachers and BCL leaders, including University's Vice Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman and Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, visited the girl at the hospital.

In an immediate protest, leaders and activists of BCL brought out procession on the campus early Monday.

A case was filed after the student was raped in Kurmitola on Sunday. Confirming the matter, DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, "The university authorities have filed a complaint with Shahbagh Police Station and the girl's father has filed a case with Cantonment Police Station."

"DU will provide all kinds of supports she needs," he added.

Santrash Birodhi Chhatra Oikya, a new alliance of 12 student organisations of DU blocked the key Shahbagh intersection for an hour Monday afternoon demanding punishment for those involved in the rape of a DU student in the city.

The alliance issued a 48-hour ultimatum to DU and other authorities concerned for the arrest of the alleged rapist.

DUCSU Vice President Nurul Haque Nur said, "We have withdrawn our blockade and demand to see the arrest of the perpetrators within 48 hours."

"We will announce tougher programme if the rapist is not arrested within 48 hours," Nur said while speaking at a sit-in in front of the Raju Sculpture.

Earlier on the day, they blocked the Shahbagh intersection around 12:30pm on Monday, causing severe gridlock in the area.

The alliance first demonstrated at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture around 11:00 am and then marched towards Shahbagh, blocking the intersection.

Around 500-600 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League also formed a human chain and held a rally in front of Raju Sculpture on the campus demanding immediate arrest and trial of the perpetrators.

Besides, Bangladesh General Student's Right Protection Council - formerly known as Quota reformists group - also protested the incident.

They also formed a human chain and staged demonstration programme on the campus demanding capital punishment for the perpetrator.

In the evening, DUCSU leaders brought out a procession from DUCSU Bhabon towards Central Shaheed Minar and held a candle-lit vigil there against rape.

Besides, Leftists students' bodies also brought out torch procession on the campus

Meanwhile, Sifatul Islam, a student of DU Philosophy Department, started a fast-unto-death programme in front of the Raju Sculpture protesting rape and seeking justice for the girl.

Demanding arrest and punishment of the rapist, a group of Jatiatabadi Chhatra Dal also staged protest at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla on the campus.

Meanwhile, Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the rape survivor is the university's daughter and the institution will take necessary steps to support her.

The VC made the statement when a DU proctorial team led by Prof Rabbani, Social Science faculty Dean Sadeka Halim, other DU teachers of the girl's department, BCL, and DUCSU leaders went to meet her at DMCH on Sunday night.

VC Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "I will not address her as a rape victim as she is our daughter. I went to meet her and the family as per the responsibility of a guardian."

He added that her case had been given the utmost priority as the university had already filed a lawsuit with Shahbagh Police Station.

"The university is really saddened about the incident and we are ready to take necessary action to support our daughter and her family," the VC added.

DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani on behalf of DU said the senior security officer of the university Kamrul Hasan had filed the case, which will be merged with the main lawsuit filed by the girl's father with Cantonment Police Station.

Besides, Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) condemned and protested the incident and said the incident of raping is being spreading as social curse for impunity of culture, lack of proper investigation and indifference of law enforce agencies over raping incidents. T

hey also demanded exemplary punishment for the rapists immediately.

Meanwhile, DMCH Director Brig Gen AKM Nasiruddin said a seven-member medical board headed by Gynecology Prof Salma Rouf had been formed to ensure her better treatment. Her physical condition is stable now. However, she is mentally traumatized, he added.

On Monday, evidence of rape was found after the primary examination, confirmed the DMCH head of Forensics Sohel Mahmud.

He said, "We have found several scratch marks on her neck, which point to the fact of her resistance against the incident.

"Other DNA samples have been sent for re-examination to confirm the number of perpetrators".

Meanwhile, protesting the incident, a section of DU students blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Kurmitola for half an hour since 3:45pm. They formed a human chain there around 3:30pm and later blocked the road.















