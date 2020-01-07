Video
Rapist must be brought to justice: Mahila Parishad

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

The rapist of Dhaka University student must be brought to justice as early as possible, demands Bangladesh Mahila Parishad.
The organization made the demand at a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Monday.
Organizing Secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parisad Rakhi Das Purkaistha at the programme said a culture of impunity was visible in
every section of the society.
"The state has failed to provide safety to our women and girls and that is why the number of violence against women and girls is increasing," she said.
She made the comment at the human chain demanding justice for the Dhaka University student who was allegedly raped and tortured in the capital's Kurmitola area on Monday evening.
The incident happened while she was walking from Kurmitola bus stop to a friend's house in a nearby area around 7:30pm.
Demanding stern action against the rapist she said the government should take stern action against the rapist.
Meanwhile, Dhaka University (DU) students blocked Shahbagh intersection demanding punishment for the rapist.
Ayesha Khanam, President of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad said various measures including campaigns are going on to prevent violence against women but the number is just increasing.  




The victim's father filed a case with the Cantonment Police Station in connection with the rape.


