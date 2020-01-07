PM addresses nation today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is slated to address the nation today (Tuesday) at 7:30pm marking the first anniversary of her government formed on January 7 in 2019 after the December 30 general elections in 2018.

State-owned Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will simultaneously broadcast the Prime Minister's speech, according to a press statement signed by Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim on Monday.

Private television channels and radio stations will also air the Prime Minister's speech.

Sheikh Hasina formed the government for the

third consecutive term following her party Awami League's landslide victory in the 11th parliamentary elections.







