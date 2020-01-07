First anniversary today



Sheikh Hasina taking oath as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on January 7 in 2019. file PHOTO

AL, which led the country's 1971 Liberation War, formed the government for the third consecutive term on January 07 last year (2019).

Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League President and elder daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, today formed the government for the third consecutive term as she took oath as the prime minister for fourth term with 47-member council of ministers on that day.

Earlier, the Awami League-led Grand Alliance achieved landslide victory in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad election on December 30, 2018.

A total of 39 registered political parties, including Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party, contested the polls.

The first session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) began on January 30 and it was prorogued on March 11. Before the beginning of the session, President Md Abdul Hamid delivered his speech.

The year was spent with different successes of the government. In the election manifesto of AL, the implementation of the mega projects was given maximum priority. Works are going in a full swing to construct the Padma Bridge and other mega projects.

The country's power generation capacity stood at 22,787 megawatt now and around 95 percent people are under the electricity coverage.

Besides, works of another electoral pledge 'Amar Gram Amar Sahor' are also going on to reach urban amenities to the rural areas. Efforts are underway to reach the outcome of development in road and railway connectivity, power and energy, information and communication technology (ICT) in remote areas.

On the other hand, the government efforts continue to ensure women empowerment, poverty alleviation and food security.









The country has been making unprecedented development in every social, economic and human development indexes under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.two-page supplement on pages 6 & 7





Today is the first anniversary of the present government led by Awami League (AL).AL, which led the country's 1971 Liberation War, formed the government for the third consecutive term on January 07 last year (2019).Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League President and elder daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, today formed the government for the third consecutive term as she took oath as the prime minister for fourth term with 47-member council of ministers on that day.Earlier, the Awami League-led Grand Alliance achieved landslide victory in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad election on December 30, 2018.A total of 39 registered political parties, including Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party, contested the polls.The first session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) began on January 30 and it was prorogued on March 11. Before the beginning of the session, President Md Abdul Hamid delivered his speech.The year was spent with different successes of the government. In the election manifesto of AL, the implementation of the mega projects was given maximum priority. Works are going in a full swing to construct the Padma Bridge and other mega projects.The country's power generation capacity stood at 22,787 megawatt now and around 95 percent people are under the electricity coverage.Besides, works of another electoral pledge 'Amar Gram Amar Sahor' are also going on to reach urban amenities to the rural areas. Efforts are underway to reach the outcome of development in road and railway connectivity, power and energy, information and communication technology (ICT) in remote areas.On the other hand, the government efforts continue to ensure women empowerment, poverty alleviation and food security.The country has been making unprecedented development in every social, economic and human development indexes under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.two-page supplement on pages 6 & 7