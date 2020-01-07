Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:59 AM
Home Front Page

Third Consecutive Term Of Hasina Govt

First anniversary today

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

Sheikh Hasina taking oath as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on January 7 in 2019. file PHOTO

Sheikh Hasina taking oath as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on January 7 in 2019. file PHOTO

Today is the first anniversary of the present government led by Awami League (AL).
AL, which led the country's 1971 Liberation War, formed the government for the third consecutive term on January 07 last year (2019).
Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League President and elder daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, today formed the government for the third consecutive term as she took oath as the prime minister for fourth term with 47-member council of ministers on that day.
Earlier, the Awami League-led Grand Alliance achieved landslide victory in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad election on December 30, 2018.
A total of 39 registered political parties, including Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party, contested the polls.
The first session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) began on January 30 and it was prorogued on March 11. Before the beginning of the session, President Md Abdul Hamid delivered his speech.
The year was spent with different successes of the government. In the election manifesto of AL, the implementation of the mega projects was given maximum priority. Works are going in a full swing to construct the Padma Bridge and other mega projects.
The country's power generation capacity stood at 22,787 megawatt now and around 95 percent people are under the electricity coverage.
Besides, works of another electoral pledge 'Amar Gram Amar Sahor' are also going on to reach urban amenities to the rural areas. Efforts are underway to reach the outcome of development in road and railway connectivity, power and energy, information and communication technology (ICT) in remote areas.
On the other hand, the government efforts continue to ensure women empowerment, poverty alleviation and food security.




The country has been making unprecedented development in every social, economic and human development indexes under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.two-page supplement on pages 6 & 7


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four of a family among six killed in road crash
Oil tops $70 as Iran, US trade threats
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Soleimani killing
Court orders freezing 194 bank accounts of GK Shamim
Sr asstt secretary challenges her removal at HC
Iran offers $80m bounty on Trump’s head
No scope to rig votes with EVM, CEC tells BNP delegation
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise, PM to bankers


Latest News
First anniversary of present govt on Tuesday
Cancel decision to use EVMs
Action to be taken soon against DU student’s rapist
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets in Noakhali
Booter Jamal Bhuiyan ties the knot
President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum
Dhaka mourns loss of lives in Australia bushfires
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise
Iran says no limits on uranium enrichment
There is no reason to soar onion price: ministry
Most Read News
DU student raped, tortured in Kurmitola
Rain falls in Australia but warnings of huge blazes ahead
No existence of Swine Flu in BD: IEDCR
Jahangir Kabir Nanak hospitalized
IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari
Campus erupts in anger; Demo Tuesday
3 more crude bombs explode at DU
Faridpur bus-microbus collision kills 6
Water policy management in Himalayan region & South Asia
Kamal Kabir’s world of marine life and amorphous forms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft