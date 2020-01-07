Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:59 AM
Writ seeks deferment of city polls

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

A Supreme Court lawyer filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking a directive on the Election Commission to defer the date of Dhaka south city corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka north city corporation (DNCC) elections, due to Saraswati Puja.
Adv Ashoke Kumar Ghosh submitted the petition on Sunday requesting the court to order to defer the election date for a week.
The HC may hold hearing on the writ petition any day this week.
Elections to DSCC and DNCC will be held on January 30 while the Saraswati Puja falls on the same day.
The petitioner said that Saraswati Puja, one of the religious festivals of the Hindu community, will take place at almost all the
academic institutions in Dhaka city.



