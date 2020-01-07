Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:58 AM
Home Back Page

Iran ends nuclear limits

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

TEHRAN, Jan 6: Iran announced a further rollback of its commitments to the troubled international nuclear accord on Sunday amid anger over the US killing of a top commander which also prompted Iraq's parliament to demand the departure of American troops.
While vast crowds gathered in Iran's second city of Mashhad as Qasem Soleimani's remains were returned home, the Tehran government said it would forego the "limit on the number of centrifuges" it had pledged to honour in the 2015 agreement which was already in deep trouble.
Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with the United Nations Security Council's five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- plus Germany has been hanging by a thread since the US withdrew unilaterally from it two years ago.
European countries have been pushing for talks with Iran to salvage the deal, inviting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif to Brussels for talks, but the prospect of progress seemed remote after the government's statement on Sunday night.
"Iran's nuclear programme no longer faces any limitation in the operational field", said the statement. This extends to Iran's capacity for enriching uranium, the level of enrichment carried out, the amount enriched, and other research and development, it said. "As of now Iran's nuclear programme will continue solely based on its technical needs," it added.     -AFP


Iran ends nuclear limits
