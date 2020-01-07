ACC has no jurisdiction to arrest anyone: Hasina





Sheikh Hasina said public organizations and statutory bodies should keep in mind their jurisdictions in performing their jobs.

The Prime Minister came up with the statement while addressing the senior police officers' conference at her office as part of the Police Week-2020 celebrations.

Earlier, police demanded engagement of police personnel beyond the force.

The Prime Minister said police personnel were now getting appointments in the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while they should have their representatives in other public organizations like Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and Narcotics Control Department as well.

"We'll take initiatives in this regard," she said referring to a police demand for their engagement beyond the force.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Mostafa Kamal and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary also addressed the function.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam, DIG of Mymensingh Range Barrister Harunur Rashid, Khulna's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandakar Lutful Kabir and Additional Police Super of Chattogram Amena Begum also spoke.

Ministers, the premier's advisers, secretaries to the PM and senior PMO officials were present on the occasion.

She asked the police personnel to gain public trust and confidence by developing themselves as the 'force of people'.

"You [police] will have to be the police of people so that people get confidence and trust in the force," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said police force now crucially needed a separate medical corps of its own as the doctors from outside generally were unwilling to join police hospital while the main law enforcement agency itself had many physicians.

"A separate medical corps can easily be raised with police officials having medical background," she said.

















