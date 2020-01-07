Collins thrashes Svitolina as Kerber, Konta also crash out





Svitolina, the world number five, went into the match as firm favourite but was never in the hunt against Collins, going down meekly 6-1, 6-1 in just 56 minutes.

Collins dominated every facet of the match against a disappointing Svitolina, who won this tournament in 2018.









The American served well and returned even better, winning 62 percent of the points off Svitolina's first serve and 61 percent off her second.

She joins two other US players in the second round following wins by Sophia Kenin and Alison Riske.

Kenin beat Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 while Riske downed Czech player Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-2.

