Tuesday, 7 January, 2020
Collins thrashes Svitolina as Kerber, Konta also crash out

BRISBANE, JAN 6: American Danielle Collins thrashed fourth seed and former champion Elina Svitolina in the first round of the Brisbane International on Monday as Germany's Angelique Kerber also crashed out.
Svitolina, the world number five, went into the match as firm favourite but was never in the hunt against Collins, going down meekly 6-1, 6-1 in just 56 minutes.
Collins dominated every facet of the match against a disappointing Svitolina, who won this tournament in 2018.




The American served well and returned even better, winning 62 percent of the points off Svitolina's first serve and 61 percent off her second.
She joins two other US players in the second round following wins by Sophia Kenin and Alison Riske.
Kenin beat Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 while Riske downed Czech player Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-2.
In a battle of former Grand Slam champions, Australia's Samantha Stosur upset former German world number one Kerber in two tough sets.    -AFP



