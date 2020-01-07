49th winter sports competitions begins in Khulna





The Khulna District School, Madrasa and Vocational Education Sports Association with assistance of the National School and Madrasa Sports Association and Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education organised the Games and Sports competitions.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawlader inaugurated the group-wise games and sports competitions by releasing balloons in the morning as the chief guest.

District Education Officer Khondkar Ruhul Amin presided over the inauguration ceremony while Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) Golam Mainuddin Hasan and Additional Superintendent of Police Md Anisur Rahman were present as special guests.

The chief guest said, regular exercise of sports teaches us to self-control, discipline and habit of concentration. Sports, not only helps our children to their mental growth but also forced them to indulge into physical activities. Sports can protect our youth from drug abuse.

In all nine upazilas and two Metropolitan area under Khulna district students of School, Madrasa and Vocational Education are participating in the game.

The events are: Cricket (Boys and Girls), Volleyball (Boys and Girls), Hockey ((Boys and Girls), Table Tennis-Singles ((Boys and Girls), Table Tennis-Doubles (Boys and Girls), Badminton-Singles (Boys and Girls) and Badminton-Doubles ((Boys and Girls).















