Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:58 AM
Stokes assault as England dominate

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CAPE TOWN, JAN 6: Ben Stokes launched an astonishing assault on the South African bowlers as England took full command on the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Monday.
England were 375 for seven in their second innings at lunch, an overall lead of 421 runs. They added 157 runs for the loss of three wickets in 27 overs during the morning.




Stokes slammed 72 off 47 balls to overshadow a maiden Test century by Dom Sibley, who continued his sedate progress as he took his overnight score of 85 to 125 not out. He reached his hundred off 269 balls and faced another 30 deliveries before lunch.
Stokes attacked all the bowlers he faced and hit seven fours and three sixes before being caught at long-on off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.    -AFP


