Feni Deputy Commissioner Md Wahiduzzaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sumoni Aktar

Feni Deputy Commissioner Md Wahiduzzaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sumoni Aktar along with other officials and players pose for the photograph during the opening ceremony of the three-day long Feni district level games of Bangabandhu and Bangamata Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament 2019 on Monday at the Feni PTI field. photo: Observer