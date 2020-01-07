Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:57 AM
Bangabandhu Gold Cup

BFF announces final squad

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Monday announced a 23-member national football team ahead of the six-nation Bangabandhu Gold Cup scheduled to be played from 15 to 25 January in Dhaka.
In absences of head coach James Day, national team's assistant coach Stuart Paul Watkiss attended the press meet on the day when the final squad was announced.
The newlywed Jamal Bhuiyan was made the skipper of the team. On the other hand, the team got Tapu Barman in after a long time. The defender had been suffering from injury.
The camp with the selected booters is to begin from Wednesday and the booters were asked to report to the team manager on Tuesday.
The squad:
Custodians: Anisur Rahman Zico, Shahidul Alam Sohel and Ashraful Islam Rana.
Defenders: Topu Barman, Yeasin Khan, Sushanta Tripura, Rayhan Hasan, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Rahmat Mia and Riadul Hasan.
Midfielders: Jamal Bhuiyan, Rabiul Hasan, Saad Uddin, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Sohel Rana and Manik Hossain Mollah.
Strikers: Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Biswanath Gosh, Matin Miah, M Ibrahim, Nabib Newaz Jibon, Arifur Rahman and Rakib Hossain.


