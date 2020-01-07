Gayle arrives in Dhaka to play BBPL





Gayle was roped in by Chattogram Challengers during the players' draft.

Even though the Caribbean start, popularly known as 'Universal Boss' for his unique T20 records in various domestic leagues in the World, expressed his surprise over how his name came into the draft.

However, the matter then resolved and Gayle gave his consent to play the tournament for Chattorgam.

But he skipped the first three legs of the tournament. Gayle's absence didn't make any adverse impact as Chattogram has already ensured play-off spot during the Sylhet leg.

Gayle is one of the most successful batsmen in BPL history, as he holds the record of most centuries and sixes in this tournament. He has several other records in his possession like the way he dominates the various domestic T20 tournaments of the world including the IPL.

Gayle is expected to play Chattogram's match against Rajshahi Royals tomorrow at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. -BSS















