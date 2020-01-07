Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:57 AM
Home Sports

Gayle arrives in Dhaka to play BBPL

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

West Indies superstar Chris Gayle arrived this morning in Dhaka to play the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).
Gayle was roped in by Chattogram Challengers during the players' draft.
Even though the Caribbean start, popularly known as 'Universal Boss' for his unique T20 records in various domestic leagues in the World, expressed his surprise over how his name came into the draft.
However, the matter then resolved and Gayle gave his consent to play the tournament for Chattorgam.
But he skipped the first three legs of the tournament. Gayle's absence didn't make any adverse impact as Chattogram has already ensured play-off spot during the Sylhet leg.
Gayle is one of the most successful batsmen in BPL history, as he holds the record of most centuries and sixes in this tournament. He has several other records in his possession like the way he dominates the various domestic T20 tournaments of the world including the IPL.
Gayle is expected to play Chattogram's match against Rajshahi Royals tomorrow at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Collins thrashes Svitolina as Kerber, Konta also crash out
Guardiola expects repeat game plan from Man Utd
Everton flop against Liverpool kids
PSG cruise in French Cup
Leaving out Angelo Mathews in the final XI was an unanimous decision
49th winter sports competitions begins in Khulna
Stokes assault as England dominate
Feni Deputy Commissioner Md Wahiduzzaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sumoni Aktar


Latest News
First anniversary of present govt on Tuesday
Cancel decision to use EVMs
Action to be taken soon against DU student’s rapist
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets in Noakhali
Booter Jamal Bhuiyan ties the knot
President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum
Dhaka mourns loss of lives in Australia bushfires
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise
Iran says no limits on uranium enrichment
There is no reason to soar onion price: ministry
Most Read News
DU student raped, tortured in Kurmitola
Rain falls in Australia but warnings of huge blazes ahead
No existence of Swine Flu in BD: IEDCR
Jahangir Kabir Nanak hospitalized
IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari
Campus erupts in anger; Demo Tuesday
3 more crude bombs explode at DU
Faridpur bus-microbus collision kills 6
Water policy management in Himalayan region & South Asia
Kamal Kabir’s world of marine life and amorphous forms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft