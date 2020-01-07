Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:57 AM
Home Sports

BCB mulling to bring forward the home series against Zimbabwe

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would like to reschedule the home series against Zimbabwe as it tries to bring the East African nation a month earlier that the scheduled time.
Zimbabwe is set to play a series against Bangladesh, comprising one Test and five T20 Internationals, slated in March.
But the BCB is trying to bring them in February instead of March as the board will remain busy hosting the T20 series between Asia XI and World XI, marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
BCB official said that they have been asked by the government to hold the matches from March 18 to 22 as the government has other ceremonies.
The BCB Cricket Operations chairman Akram Khan admitted that they are having discussion in this regard with the Zimbabwean counterpart.
"We are discussing it with the Zimbabwean Cricket Board and hopefully we can take decision in this regard very soon," Akram Khan said here today.
"A T20 series between Asia XI and World XI will be held in March, for which we will busy and so we don't want our home series to be hampered. That's why we gave this proposal to them.
Akram however doesn't reveal what would be the fate of Bangladesh's Pakistan tour if Zimbabwe arrives in Bangladesh in February.
Bangladesh's Pakistan tour is in uncertain state following the BCB's proposal to split the series due to security concern, to which the PCB is yet to inform anything officially.




If they agree to the proposal of brining the tour forward, Zimbabwe will arrive in Dhaka on February 17, according to the revised tour itinerary. BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Collins thrashes Svitolina as Kerber, Konta also crash out
Guardiola expects repeat game plan from Man Utd
Everton flop against Liverpool kids
PSG cruise in French Cup
Leaving out Angelo Mathews in the final XI was an unanimous decision
49th winter sports competitions begins in Khulna
Stokes assault as England dominate
Feni Deputy Commissioner Md Wahiduzzaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sumoni Aktar


Latest News
First anniversary of present govt on Tuesday
Cancel decision to use EVMs
Action to be taken soon against DU student’s rapist
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets in Noakhali
Booter Jamal Bhuiyan ties the knot
President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum
Dhaka mourns loss of lives in Australia bushfires
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise
Iran says no limits on uranium enrichment
There is no reason to soar onion price: ministry
Most Read News
DU student raped, tortured in Kurmitola
Rain falls in Australia but warnings of huge blazes ahead
No existence of Swine Flu in BD: IEDCR
Jahangir Kabir Nanak hospitalized
IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari
Campus erupts in anger; Demo Tuesday
3 more crude bombs explode at DU
Faridpur bus-microbus collision kills 6
Water policy management in Himalayan region & South Asia
Kamal Kabir’s world of marine life and amorphous forms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft