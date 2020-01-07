BCB mulling to bring forward the home series against Zimbabwe





Zimbabwe is set to play a series against Bangladesh, comprising one Test and five T20 Internationals, slated in March.

But the BCB is trying to bring them in February instead of March as the board will remain busy hosting the T20 series between Asia XI and World XI, marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

BCB official said that they have been asked by the government to hold the matches from March 18 to 22 as the government has other ceremonies.

The BCB Cricket Operations chairman Akram Khan admitted that they are having discussion in this regard with the Zimbabwean counterpart.

"We are discussing it with the Zimbabwean Cricket Board and hopefully we can take decision in this regard very soon," Akram Khan said here today.

"A T20 series between Asia XI and World XI will be held in March, for which we will busy and so we don't want our home series to be hampered. That's why we gave this proposal to them.

Akram however doesn't reveal what would be the fate of Bangladesh's Pakistan tour if Zimbabwe arrives in Bangladesh in February.

Bangladesh's Pakistan tour is in uncertain state following the BCB's proposal to split the series due to security concern, to which the PCB is yet to inform anything officially.









If they agree to the proposal of brining the tour forward, Zimbabwe will arrive in Dhaka on February 17, according to the revised tour itinerary. BSS





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would like to reschedule the home series against Zimbabwe as it tries to bring the East African nation a month earlier that the scheduled time.Zimbabwe is set to play a series against Bangladesh, comprising one Test and five T20 Internationals, slated in March.But the BCB is trying to bring them in February instead of March as the board will remain busy hosting the T20 series between Asia XI and World XI, marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.BCB official said that they have been asked by the government to hold the matches from March 18 to 22 as the government has other ceremonies.The BCB Cricket Operations chairman Akram Khan admitted that they are having discussion in this regard with the Zimbabwean counterpart."We are discussing it with the Zimbabwean Cricket Board and hopefully we can take decision in this regard very soon," Akram Khan said here today."A T20 series between Asia XI and World XI will be held in March, for which we will busy and so we don't want our home series to be hampered. That's why we gave this proposal to them.Akram however doesn't reveal what would be the fate of Bangladesh's Pakistan tour if Zimbabwe arrives in Bangladesh in February.Bangladesh's Pakistan tour is in uncertain state following the BCB's proposal to split the series due to security concern, to which the PCB is yet to inform anything officially.If they agree to the proposal of brining the tour forward, Zimbabwe will arrive in Dhaka on February 17, according to the revised tour itinerary. BSS