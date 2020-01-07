Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:57 AM
Gibson in step to be Bangladesh pace bowling coach

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sports Reporter

Former West Indian quick Ottis Gibson, who currently has been working with Cumilla Warriors as the head coach, is under BCB's consideration as Charl Langeveldt's successor in Bangladesh coaching panel, which Gibson confirmed to journalists.
Bangladesh appointed a complete brand new coaching set after the World Cup fiasco led by former South African head coach Russell Craig Domingo. His compatriot Charl Langeveldt was vested with pace-bowling unit's duties. But the BCB released Langeveldt on December 18 following a request from Cricket South Africa (CSA). The former South Africa paceman took the South African bowling coach duties. Bangladesh are yet to sign with a pace-bowling coach and it possibly due to the Bangabandhu BPL's business.
Two of the important board directors Akram Khan and Naimur Rahman Durjoy are the directors of the Cumilla. It was heard that the BCB keeps on dialogue with Gibson via the directors. Gibson was asked if he is going to take charges. "I knew that the question will come. Yes, talks are ongoing," Gibson acknowledged during CWs practice on Monday.
"I cannot deny that talks are ongoing but it is a long process. But happening anything final is far far away. But discussion is going on," he added.
Gibson, 50, had represented West Indies in two Tests and 15 ODIs. He bagged three wickets and collected 93 runs in Test cricket while got 34 wickets and amassed 141 runs in 50-over format game. He took coaching as profession in 1999, soon after retirement from sportsmanship. He was the bowling coach of England for two tenures, who coached South African bowlers from 2017 to 2019. Gibson was the head coach of T20i World Cup 2012 winnings West Indies team.
The vastly experienced coach is keen to embrace Tigers. "I love cricket and want to coach bowling. I will take the opportunity if I can groom young pacers," he confirmed.




Gibson's compatriot Courtney Walsh coached Bangladesh pacers for two years, which came to an end with the World Cup in July. The big problem for Caribbeans to work in Bangladesh is their lack of knowledge and the language, which bars close tie between players and coaches. The Barbados-born coach blew away the problem. He said, "I know a few of the players. Al Amin, who is a national team player, is currently playing in our side."
"I know how to build relationship with cricketers since I was a cricketer. If an opportunity comes, I will look at it positively," he concluded.


