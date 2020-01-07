India tea industry fears exports loss over US-Iran row





The situation has arisen at a time when Iran, a permanent aficionado of Indian orthodox tea, imported a record 50.4 mkg leaves from India during January-November, 2019, at a high unit price of $3.91 (Rs 280) a kilo, against 27.41 mkg recorded in the same period in 2018. A Tea Board figure says, in value terms, the tea export to Iran has doubled from the year-ago period, at $197.4 million (Rs 1,415 crore), making it the top importer of Indian tea beating the CIS countries (led by Russian Federation) for the first time.

Indian Tea Association (ITA), the largest and oldest tea producers' body, is keeping its fingers crossed. Arijit Raha, the secretarygeneral of ITA, told TOI: "Iran is an important destination for Indian tea exports and any disruption would have adverse economic consequences for the industry."

Notably, Indian tea industry has already been jeopardised sagging government subsidy, apart from multiple other factors like erratic weather, migration of workforce, low price realisation, small domestic per capita intake and high cost of production.

ITA secretary Sujit Patra, however, reminded that India seldom lost its momentum in the Middle East despite continuous sanctions and unrest in the last 10 to 15 years. "Present sanction would present some difficulties, but tea exports will go on.

From 14mkg in 2013, Iran's intake has increased to 31mkg in 2018," he said.

Experts believe, tea will always find its way into Iran as it is the only beverage consumed heavily in the country.









"India has Rupee-Rial mechanism (USD converted to Rial to INR) through which certain exports like tea, rice, etc are covered for repatriation. A portion of US dollar is kept for barter trading of tea. This system will continue till equivalent oil money is there," explained Patra.

The orthodox tea exporters has been setting their sights on Iran in a big way owing to its high value realisation.

Anshuman Kanoria, chairman, Indian Tea Exporters' Association (ITEA), feels that the escalation in tension in Iran is a cause of serious worry. "Iran is now the No. 1 importer of Indian tea and a trusted partner. At this stage, we can only watch the situation unfold and hope there is no further trouble."

