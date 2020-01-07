Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:57 AM
Home Business

Rumours of Air India's shutdown are baseless: CMD

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

NEW DELHI, Jan 6: Air India chief Ashwani Lohani on Saturday said that "rumours" of the disinvestment-bound airline's shutdown are "all baseless", weeks after he told the civil aviation ministry that the carrier's financial situation was "grossly untenable" for sustaining operations.
"Rumours regarding Air India shutting down or closing operations are all baseless. Air India would continue to fly and also expand and there should be no cause for concern whatsoever to travellers, corporates or agents.
Air India the national carrier is still the biggest airline of India," the Air India chairman and managing director tweeted.
In a letter to the ministry last month, he had said, "It also needs appreciation that the overall financial situation is grossly untenable and the airline may not be able to sustain physical operations in the absence of immediate government intervention and support that we have been repeatedly requesting for in the recent past."    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India tea industry fears exports loss over US-Iran row
Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia among world's safest airlines for 2020
Rumours of Air India's shutdown are baseless: CMD
US-Bangla Airlines marks 2,000 days of operation
Rupee slips below 72-mark against dollar on rising crude price
Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production; sales of 1 unit
China's textile industry posts stable growth
S Korea's foreign reserves keep record-breaking trend


Latest News
First anniversary of present govt on Tuesday
Cancel decision to use EVMs
Action to be taken soon against DU student’s rapist
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets in Noakhali
Booter Jamal Bhuiyan ties the knot
President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum
Dhaka mourns loss of lives in Australia bushfires
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise
Iran says no limits on uranium enrichment
There is no reason to soar onion price: ministry
Most Read News
DU student raped, tortured in Kurmitola
Rain falls in Australia but warnings of huge blazes ahead
No existence of Swine Flu in BD: IEDCR
Jahangir Kabir Nanak hospitalized
IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari
Campus erupts in anger; Demo Tuesday
3 more crude bombs explode at DU
Faridpur bus-microbus collision kills 6
Water policy management in Himalayan region & South Asia
Kamal Kabir’s world of marine life and amorphous forms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft