Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:57 AM
Home Business

US-Bangla Airlines marks 2,000 days of operation

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

Country's leading private airlines US-Bangla Airlines on Monday celebrated its 2,000 days of successful operations in the country.
US-Bangla Airlines Managing Director Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun thanked and expressed gratitude to all including regulatory authorities, passengers, all staff members, media and other stakeholders for their continuous support and cooperation, said in a statement.
The airline started its journey on July 17, 2014 with two 76-seater Dash8-Q400 aircrafts and with the maiden flight to Jashore while within less than two years it introduced international flights with the flight to Kathmandu.
The airline's fleet currently consists of eleven aircrafts: four Boeing 737-800, four Brand New ATR72-600 and three Dash8-Q400.
US-Bangla Airlines presently operate in all major domestic destinations and to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok and Guangzhou.
Special features of the airline services include online booking system, home delivery, luggage delivery within 15 minutes for international flights, help desk for wage earners at the airport, SkyStar frequent flyer program, 20 per cent discount on air fares for senior citizens and 10 per cent for defence officials and golfers.
US-Bangla Airlines has 30 sales offices within the country and 10 abroad. The airline has over 2,500 travel agents in and outside the country.




The airline has already received a number of awards for their outstanding services, including Domestic Airline of the year 2015 by the Bangladesh Monitor and PATA Award 2016.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India tea industry fears exports loss over US-Iran row
Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia among world's safest airlines for 2020
Rumours of Air India's shutdown are baseless: CMD
US-Bangla Airlines marks 2,000 days of operation
Rupee slips below 72-mark against dollar on rising crude price
Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production; sales of 1 unit
China's textile industry posts stable growth
S Korea's foreign reserves keep record-breaking trend


Latest News
First anniversary of present govt on Tuesday
Cancel decision to use EVMs
Action to be taken soon against DU student’s rapist
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets in Noakhali
Booter Jamal Bhuiyan ties the knot
President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum
Dhaka mourns loss of lives in Australia bushfires
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise
Iran says no limits on uranium enrichment
There is no reason to soar onion price: ministry
Most Read News
DU student raped, tortured in Kurmitola
Rain falls in Australia but warnings of huge blazes ahead
No existence of Swine Flu in BD: IEDCR
Jahangir Kabir Nanak hospitalized
IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari
Campus erupts in anger; Demo Tuesday
3 more crude bombs explode at DU
Faridpur bus-microbus collision kills 6
Water policy management in Himalayan region & South Asia
Kamal Kabir’s world of marine life and amorphous forms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft