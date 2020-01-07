Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:57 AM
Home Business

China's textile industry posts stable growth

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Jan 5: China's textile sector reported stable development in the first 11 months of 2019, data from the National Development and Reform Commission showed.
Value-added output of enterprises above designated size rose 2.5 per cent year on year, with output in the sub-sectors of fiber, industrial textiles and garment up 11.8 per cent, 7.1 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, according to the commission.
Domestic retail sales of apparel and knitwear stood at 1.2 trillion yuan (about 172.4 billion US dollars), up 3 per cent year on year.
Online garment sales continued to expand nationwide, with the turnover reporting a 16.5-per cent yearly growth and new sales modes such as live video streaming attracting consumers, the data showed.
From January to November 2019, China's textile and garment export declined 2.6 per cent year on year to 246.9 billion dollars, with the pace of drop decelerating 0.1 per centage point from one month earlier.
Textile firms over designated size generated combined operating revenue of 4.03 trillion yuan from January to October 2019, up 0.2 per cent year on year, while the total profit dropped 8.7 per cent year on year to 168.8 billion yuan.    -Xinhua


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
