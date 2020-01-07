Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:57 AM
Home Business

S Korea's foreign reserves keep record-breaking trend

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SEOUL, Jan 6: South Korea's foreign currency reserves kept a record-breaking trend for the third straight month through December, central bank data showed Monday.
Foreign reserves reached a new high of 408.82 billion US dollars as of the end of December, up 1.36 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The record-breaking trend continued for the third consecutive month amid the US dollar's weakness versus major peers that led to an increased conversion value of non-dollar assets.
The European single currency and the British pound appreciated 1.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent each against the dollar last month, with the Japanese yen and the Australian dollar advancing 0.6 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively.
The country's foreign currency reserves were composed of 385.02 billion dollars of securities, 12.85 billion dollars of deposits, 4.79 billion dollars of gold bullion, 3.35 billion dollars of special drawing rights (SDR) and 2.79 billion dollars of International Monetary Fund (IMF) positions.
South Korea was the world's ninth largest holder of foreign reserves as of the end of November, unchanged from the previous month.    -Xinhua


