

Bangladesh Finance And Investment Company Ltd (BD Finance) Managing Director





Bangladesh Finance And Investment Company Ltd (BD Finance) Managing Director and CEO Tarik Morshed flanked by Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and other employees from head office and branches poses for a photograph at a Town Hall Meeting organised by BD Finance at the Rahmania Convention Hall in the capital recently. CEO of the bank praised the achievements of BD Finance during 2019 despite difficult financial market throughout the year. The meeting ended in celebration of the New Year-2020 by cutting cake and festivities.