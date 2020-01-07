India 2019 gold imports hits 3-year low on record high prices





Lower buying by the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal could weigh on global prices that jumped 18per cent in 2019, but help the government bring down the trade deficit and support the rupee.

India meets nearly all its gold demand through imports, which amounted to 831 tonnes imported in 2019, down from 944 tonnes a year ago, said the source, who is not authorised to speak to the media.









In value terms, 2019 imports fell nearly 2per cent to $31.22 billion, he added.

Gold imports in December dropped 18per cent from a year ago to 60 tonnes, the source said, adding that in value terms, December imports fell 4.3per cent to $2.46 billion.

"We were expecting 2019's demand and imports would surpass 2018. But as prices started rising from June onwards, retail demand moderated," said a bullion division head of a private bank. -Reuters

MUMBAI, Jan 6: India's gold imports in 2019 fell 12per cent from a year ago to the lowest level in three years as retail buying faltered in the second half after local prices rallied to a record high, a government source said on Friday.Lower buying by the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal could weigh on global prices that jumped 18per cent in 2019, but help the government bring down the trade deficit and support the rupee.India meets nearly all its gold demand through imports, which amounted to 831 tonnes imported in 2019, down from 944 tonnes a year ago, said the source, who is not authorised to speak to the media.In value terms, 2019 imports fell nearly 2per cent to $31.22 billion, he added.Gold imports in December dropped 18per cent from a year ago to 60 tonnes, the source said, adding that in value terms, December imports fell 4.3per cent to $2.46 billion."We were expecting 2019's demand and imports would surpass 2018. But as prices started rising from June onwards, retail demand moderated," said a bullion division head of a private bank. -Reuters