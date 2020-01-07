Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:56 AM
Home Business

France warns US against digital tax retaliation

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire

PARIS, Jan 6: French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warned the United States on Monday that any retaliation to France's new digital services tax could "deeply and durably" damage relations.
Washington has threatened to impose duties of up to 100per cent on imports of champagne, handbags and other French products worth $2.4 billion after a US
government investigation found the French tax would harm US technology companies.
"If the Americans decide to go ahead and impose sanctions against the digital tax ... in this case we would retaliate," Le Maire told France Inter radio.
"If there were to be sanctions, and it is a possibility that we will take sanctions, we would immediately contact the WTO (World Trade Organization)", he added.
Le Maire said he had sent a letter on the issue to US trade negotiator Robert Lightizer and was also going to discuss it with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by phone.
"If the U.S were to decide to impose trade sanctions against the EU over the French Digital Services Tax, it would deeply and durably affect the transatlantic relationship at a time when we need to stand united", the minister wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.
Le Maire also said in the letter that France was "in touch with the European Commission and other EU Member States on the subject" and that they were "contemplating the various options to defend our trade rights in a proportionate and determined manner, as we have in the past," .
Paris has long complained about US digital companies not paying enough tax on revenues earned in France.
In July, the government decided to apply a 3per cent levy on revenue from digital services earned in France by firms with more than 25 million euros ($28 million) in French revenue and 750 million euros worldwide.
The European Union has said it will stand by France in the dispute with the United States.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India tea industry fears exports loss over US-Iran row
Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia among world's safest airlines for 2020
Rumours of Air India's shutdown are baseless: CMD
US-Bangla Airlines marks 2,000 days of operation
Rupee slips below 72-mark against dollar on rising crude price
Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production; sales of 1 unit
China's textile industry posts stable growth
S Korea's foreign reserves keep record-breaking trend


Latest News
First anniversary of present govt on Tuesday
Cancel decision to use EVMs
Action to be taken soon against DU student’s rapist
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets in Noakhali
Booter Jamal Bhuiyan ties the knot
President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum
Dhaka mourns loss of lives in Australia bushfires
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise
Iran says no limits on uranium enrichment
There is no reason to soar onion price: ministry
Most Read News
DU student raped, tortured in Kurmitola
Rain falls in Australia but warnings of huge blazes ahead
No existence of Swine Flu in BD: IEDCR
Jahangir Kabir Nanak hospitalized
IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari
Campus erupts in anger; Demo Tuesday
3 more crude bombs explode at DU
Faridpur bus-microbus collision kills 6
Water policy management in Himalayan region & South Asia
Kamal Kabir’s world of marine life and amorphous forms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft