Japanese car sale in S Korea posts fall in 2019





The number of Japanese vehicles sold here was 36,661 in 2019, down 19.0 per cent from the previous year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).

The sale of Japanese cars gained 10.3 per cent in the first half of last year, but it tumbled 45.0 per cent in the second half as Japan tightened control in July over its export to South Korea of three materials vital to producing memory chips and display panels.

In August, Japan dropped South Korea off its whitelist of trusted trading partners that are given preferential export procedure. In response, Seoul removed Tokyo from its whitelist of export partners.

South Korea believed that Japan's export curbs came in protest of the South Korean top court's rulings that ordered some of Japanese companies to pay reparation to the South Korean victims who were forced into hard labor without pay during the 1910-45 Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

The sale of the entire imported vehicles reached 244,780 units in 2019, down 6.1 per cent from the previous year. -Xinhua

















SEOUL, Jan 6: Japanese car sale in South Korea posted a double-digit fall in 2019 on ongoing campaign to boycott Japanese products and tour to Japan, industry data showed Monday.The number of Japanese vehicles sold here was 36,661 in 2019, down 19.0 per cent from the previous year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).The sale of Japanese cars gained 10.3 per cent in the first half of last year, but it tumbled 45.0 per cent in the second half as Japan tightened control in July over its export to South Korea of three materials vital to producing memory chips and display panels.In August, Japan dropped South Korea off its whitelist of trusted trading partners that are given preferential export procedure. In response, Seoul removed Tokyo from its whitelist of export partners.South Korea believed that Japan's export curbs came in protest of the South Korean top court's rulings that ordered some of Japanese companies to pay reparation to the South Korean victims who were forced into hard labor without pay during the 1910-45 Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula.The sale of the entire imported vehicles reached 244,780 units in 2019, down 6.1 per cent from the previous year. -Xinhua