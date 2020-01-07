Video
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020
Investor headwinds and tailwinds going into 2020

DUBAI, Jan 6: The US-China trade tussle will remain a key talking point as the New Year begins. A new decade is upon us, 2020 is here and it could well be a time when investors will receive some positive outcomes.
However, as is always the case, in order to garner healthy results, investors must make the most of the inevitable opportunities that will be presented. Mitigating risk is also essential.
There will undoubtedly be more headwinds on the way, which will likely weigh on growth and returns. Indeed, to my mind, investors will be faced with three key headwinds going into 2020.
First, the trade war between the US and China. The dispute between the world's two largest economies has seen global growth reduce to its slowest pace in more than a decade.
The ongoing potential for talks to break down would have grave implications for the US and Chinese firms, as well as companies globally with supply lines and customers in both countries.
If the global economy was to fall further, should negotiations ultimately fail, this would clearly have a negative effect on investor returns.
However, things may be looking up. Last week Beijing and Washington agreed the text of a phase one trade deal that will stop the introduction of new tariffs and lower certain levies already in place.
Indeed, according to the Trump administration, the "totally enforceable" deal will almost "double overall exports to China".
The preliminary trade deal between the US and China is step one in rectifying an imbalance of over $300 billion in commerce between the two economic powerhouses.
The second headwind investors need to watch out for is the uncertainty generated by the US presidential election. Of course, uncertainty is always inextricably intertwined with elections - something loathed by financial markets - due to various different outcomes.
However, this election is especially crucial. The principal reason for this is because whoever wins the keys to the White House will, in essence, be the CEO of the largest economy in the world.
Should Trump win a second term, we can perhaps expect more traditional policies, such as tax cuts and regulatory reforms.




However, should a Democrat claim victory, this will unlikely be the case. Democrat candidate Elizabeth Warren is particularly unpopular with many investors due to her criticism of big banks and big businesses, and she has also indicated support for a wealth tax.    -Khaleej Times


