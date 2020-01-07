Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 January, 2020, 6:56 AM
Home Business

Gold, oil soar, shares slip as US and Iran rattle sabres

Published : Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

SYDNEY, Jan 6: Tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian general by the United States pushed an index of Asian shares off an 18-month high on Monday as investors pushed safe-haven gold near a seven-year high, and oil jumped to four-month peaks.
The United States detected a heightened state of alert by Iran's missile forces, as President Donald Trump warned the United States would strike back, "perhaps in a disproportionate manner," if Iran attacked any American person or target.
Iraq's parliament on Sunday recommended all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the US killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in a drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport.
Spot gold gained 1.6per cent to $1,579.55 per ounce in jittery trade to reach its highest since April 2013.
Oil prices extended gains on fears any Middle East conflict could disrupt global supplies.
Brent crude futures rose $1.9 to $70.50 a barrel, while US crude climbed $1.5 to $64.57.
"The risk of further escalation has clearly gone up - given the direct attack on Iran, Iran's threat of retaliation and Trump's desire to look tough - posing the threat of higher oil prices," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital.
"Historically though oil prices need to double to pose a severe threat to global growth and we are long way from that."
In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures eased 0.6per cent, German DAX futures were down 0.75per cent while FTSE futures were off 0.4per cent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7per cent.
Japan's Nikkei slid almost 2per cent in a sour return from holiday, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.3per cent in very choppy trade.
Chinese shares, which had opened in the red, reversed their losses, as did Australian shares which ended the day flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.5per cent.
"Geopolitical tensions look like remaining elevated in coming days, so lending support to oil prices and keeping risk asset markets on the defensive," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
Sovereign bonds benefited from the safety bid with yields on 10-year Treasuries down at 1.7725per cent having fallen 10 basis points on Friday. Treasury futures gained 4-1/2 ticks.
The yen remained the favoured safe haven among currencies thanks to Japan's massive holdings of foreign assets. Investors assume Japanese funds would repatriate their money during a true global crisis, pushing the yen higher.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India tea industry fears exports loss over US-Iran row
Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia among world's safest airlines for 2020
Rumours of Air India's shutdown are baseless: CMD
US-Bangla Airlines marks 2,000 days of operation
Rupee slips below 72-mark against dollar on rising crude price
Tata Nano ends 2019 with zero production; sales of 1 unit
China's textile industry posts stable growth
S Korea's foreign reserves keep record-breaking trend


Latest News
First anniversary of present govt on Tuesday
Cancel decision to use EVMs
Action to be taken soon against DU student’s rapist
Mercantile Bank distributes blankets in Noakhali
Booter Jamal Bhuiyan ties the knot
President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum
Dhaka mourns loss of lives in Australia bushfires
Live up to single-digit interest rate promise
Iran says no limits on uranium enrichment
There is no reason to soar onion price: ministry
Most Read News
DU student raped, tortured in Kurmitola
Rain falls in Australia but warnings of huge blazes ahead
No existence of Swine Flu in BD: IEDCR
Jahangir Kabir Nanak hospitalized
IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari
Campus erupts in anger; Demo Tuesday
3 more crude bombs explode at DU
Faridpur bus-microbus collision kills 6
Water policy management in Himalayan region & South Asia
Kamal Kabir’s world of marine life and amorphous forms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft