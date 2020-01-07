Gold, oil soar, shares slip as US and Iran rattle sabres





The United States detected a heightened state of alert by Iran's missile forces, as President Donald Trump warned the United States would strike back, "perhaps in a disproportionate manner," if Iran attacked any American person or target.

Iraq's parliament on Sunday recommended all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the US killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in a drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport.

Spot gold gained 1.6per cent to $1,579.55 per ounce in jittery trade to reach its highest since April 2013.

Oil prices extended gains on fears any Middle East conflict could disrupt global supplies.

Brent crude futures rose $1.9 to $70.50 a barrel, while US crude climbed $1.5 to $64.57.

"The risk of further escalation has clearly gone up - given the direct attack on Iran, Iran's threat of retaliation and Trump's desire to look tough - posing the threat of higher oil prices," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital.

"Historically though oil prices need to double to pose a severe threat to global growth and we are long way from that."

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures eased 0.6per cent, German DAX futures were down 0.75per cent while FTSE futures were off 0.4per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7per cent.

Japan's Nikkei slid almost 2per cent in a sour return from holiday, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.3per cent in very choppy trade.

Chinese shares, which had opened in the red, reversed their losses, as did Australian shares which ended the day flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.5per cent.

"Geopolitical tensions look like remaining elevated in coming days, so lending support to oil prices and keeping risk asset markets on the defensive," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

Sovereign bonds benefited from the safety bid with yields on 10-year Treasuries down at 1.7725per cent having fallen 10 basis points on Friday. Treasury futures gained 4-1/2 ticks.

The yen remained the favoured safe haven among currencies thanks to Japan's massive holdings of foreign assets. Investors assume Japanese funds would repatriate their money during a true global crisis, pushing the yen higher. -Reuters



















SYDNEY, Jan 6: Tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian general by the United States pushed an index of Asian shares off an 18-month high on Monday as investors pushed safe-haven gold near a seven-year high, and oil jumped to four-month peaks.The United States detected a heightened state of alert by Iran's missile forces, as President Donald Trump warned the United States would strike back, "perhaps in a disproportionate manner," if Iran attacked any American person or target.Iraq's parliament on Sunday recommended all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the US killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in a drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport.Spot gold gained 1.6per cent to $1,579.55 per ounce in jittery trade to reach its highest since April 2013.Oil prices extended gains on fears any Middle East conflict could disrupt global supplies.Brent crude futures rose $1.9 to $70.50 a barrel, while US crude climbed $1.5 to $64.57."The risk of further escalation has clearly gone up - given the direct attack on Iran, Iran's threat of retaliation and Trump's desire to look tough - posing the threat of higher oil prices," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital."Historically though oil prices need to double to pose a severe threat to global growth and we are long way from that."In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures eased 0.6per cent, German DAX futures were down 0.75per cent while FTSE futures were off 0.4per cent.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7per cent.Japan's Nikkei slid almost 2per cent in a sour return from holiday, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.3per cent in very choppy trade.Chinese shares, which had opened in the red, reversed their losses, as did Australian shares which ended the day flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.5per cent."Geopolitical tensions look like remaining elevated in coming days, so lending support to oil prices and keeping risk asset markets on the defensive," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.Sovereign bonds benefited from the safety bid with yields on 10-year Treasuries down at 1.7725per cent having fallen 10 basis points on Friday. Treasury futures gained 4-1/2 ticks.The yen remained the favoured safe haven among currencies thanks to Japan's massive holdings of foreign assets. Investors assume Japanese funds would repatriate their money during a true global crisis, pushing the yen higher. -Reuters